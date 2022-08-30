News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Browns Reveal 53-Man Roster

By Brian Novak
August 30, 2022 1:56PM EDT
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Browns on Tuesday made the following roster moves to trim their roster from 73 to the required 53 before the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

 

Waived (17):

LB Dakota Allen
WR Daylen Baldwin
TE Miller Forristall
TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
G Blake Hance

WR Mike Harley Jr.
LB Wille Harvey Jr.
S Lavert Hill (injured)

C Brock Hoffman
CB Shaun Jolly
CB Herb Miller
TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
G David Moore Jr.
T Alex Taylor
DT Roderick Perry II
FB Johnny Stanton IV
WR Easop Winston

 

Terminated Contract (2):

RB John Kelly Jr.

QB Josh Rosen

Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner (1):

QB Deshaun Watson

 

 

Browns’ initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

 

Running backs (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.

 

Wide receivers (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II

 

Tight ends (2): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

 

Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic

 

Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas

 

Linebackers (6): Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk

 

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson Jr., John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D’Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III

 

Specialists (3): K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett

