Browns Sign 5 Draft Picks And 9 Free Agents

(official Browns releases)

Browns Sign Five 2023 Draft Picks

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Cameron Mitchell and C Luke Wypler. The five selections are the first of the club’s seven 2023 draft picks to sign.

Siaki Ika | DT | Baylor

3rd round (No. 98 overall)

Played in 40 games with 23 starts between Louisiana State (2019-20) and Baylor (2021-22)…For his career, posted 65 tackles, five sacks and three passes batted down…Earned 2022 All-America Third Team (Phil Steele), 2022 All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches, AP, Phil Steele), 2022 Finalist for Polynesian Player of the Year Award, 2021 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year (Coaches), 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches) and 2021 All-Big 12 First Team (AP)…Played in 12 games with 11 starts at nose tackle as a senior, totaling 24 tackles, including two for a loss, with five QB hurries and two pass breakups…Played 13 games with 12 starts as a junior and tied for the third-most sacks on the team (four) and tied for the sixth-most tackles for loss on the team (six)…Member of LSU’s 2019 National Championship team and played in 13 games at nose tackles as a true freshman, recording 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss…Majored in health, kinesiology and leisure studies…Native of Salt Lake City, Utah and attended East High School…Has one son, Siaki Jr…He will wear No. 62.

Isaiah McGuire | DE | Missouri

4th round (No. 126 overall)

Played 40 games (30 starts) at Missouri over four years (2019-22) and totaled 103 tackles, 16.5 sacks and one forced fumble…His 16.5 sacks were 13th in program history…Earned 2022 All-SEC Second Team…Started in all 12 games as a senior and finished his career by making 23 straight starts on the defensive line…Finished the regular season with 39 total tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss (second on the team), 7.5 sacks and four QB hurries…Started all 13 games, 12 at defensive end and one at defensive tackle, as a junior…Finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles in 2021, while his 14 tackles for loss ranked second on the Tigers and he led team with six sacks for a total loss of 36 yards…Produced a career-high 13 tackles in the bowl game against Army West Point (Dec. 22, 2021)…Majored in general studies…Native of Tulsa, Okla. and attended Union High School…He will wear No. 91.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson | QB | UCLA

5th round (No. 140 overall)

Played 50 games (40 starts) under center at UCLA from 2018-22 and completed 860 passes for 10,710 yards with 88 scores on 1,359 attempts for a 145.6 rating…Added 471 rushing attempts for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns…Starter in all 13 games as a senior and finished the season sixth in the nation in completion percentage (.696) to set a new school season record…Had six games with at least a .700 completion percentage, ran for at least 50 yards in seven games, ran for multiple touchdowns in four games and threw for multiple touchdowns in nine games…One of only two FBS QBs to finish the season with at least 27 touchdown passes and 12 rushing touchdowns (Bo Nix, Oregon)…Completed his career as UCLA’s all-time leader in total offense (12,536-only UCLA player to ever record over 12,000 yards), completions (860), total touchdowns (116), touchdown passes (88) and passing yards (10,710)…Named honorable mention All-Pac-12 by the league coaches and was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist…Named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for Spring 2020 and Winter 2019…Was an African American Studies major…Native of Las Vegas, Nev. and attended Bishop Gorman High School…He will wear No. 17.

Cameron Mitchell | CB | Northwestern

5th round (No. 142 overall)

Saw action in 35 games at Northwestern with 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 20 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…Earned 2022 and 2021 Big Ten Honorable Mention honors…Led Northwestern and recorded a career-best nine pass breakups as a senior, as well as adding a career-best 52 total tackles…Native of Bolingbrook, Ill. and attended Bolingbrook High School…Father, Deon, played wide receiver at Northern Illinois…He will wear No. 29.

Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State

6th round (No. 156 overall)

Played three seasons at Ohio State (2020-22) and was a two-year starter at center in 2021 and 2022 with 26 consecutive starts (13 each year)…A two-year OSU Scholar-Athlete and Academic all-Big Ten Conference honoree…Named third-team all-Big Ten Conference in 2022 by the voting media…Earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors by media panel in 2021..Centered a line in 2022 that allowed the sixth-fewest TFLs in the country (50) and the seventh-fewest sacks (12)…Helped Ohio State to No. 9 ranking nationally in total offense (490.7 ypg) and No. 2 in scoring (44.2 ppg) in 2022…Native of Montvale, N.J. and attended St. Joseph Regional High School…He will wear No. 56.

Browns Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed nine undrafted free agents.

The group of undrafted free agents is comprised of two offensive players and seven defensive players. The positions include pairs of defensive ends, linebackers and safeties. The group also includes a cornerback, tight end and running back. Rookie minicamp will run from today, Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.

Name Pos Ht Wt Age College Hometown Caleb Biggers Mohamoud Diabate Thomas Greaney Hassan Hall Ronnie Hickman Jeremiah Martin Tanner McCalister Lonnie Phelps Charlie Thomas III CB LB TE RB S DE S DE LB 5-10 6-4 6-6 5-10 6-1 6-3 5-11 6-2 6-3 202 225 250 196 209 265 191 247 216 23 22 24 22 21 22 23 22 23 Boise State Utah Albany Georgia Tech Ohio State Washington Ohio State Kansas Georgia Tech Baltimore, Md. Auburn, Ala. Bedford, Mass. Atlanta, Ga. South Orange, N.J. San Bernardino, Calif. Rockwall, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio Thomasville, Ga.

Caleb Biggers – Started 41 of 51 games between Bowling Green (2018-20) and Boise State (2021-20), garnering 172 tackles, one sack, one interception, 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…Named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention (2022) and Phil Steele Preseason All-Mountain West Second Team (2022)…Started all 14 games as a fifth-year senior and recorded 38 tackles, including five for-loss and one sack, four pass breakups, one interception, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble…Native of Baltimore, Md. and attended Calvert Hall High School.

Mohamoud Diabate – Name pronounced MAH-mood dee-AH-bah-TAY…Appeared in 49 career games between Florida (2019-21) and Utah (2022), posting 234 tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups and four forced fumbles…Accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl after starting 12 games at linebacker for the Utes in 2022…His 13.5 tackles for loss were a team best and his 58 total tackles ranked second in the linebacker room…Played in 37 games with 17 starts at Florida, recording 176 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception…Majored in Sociology…Native of Auburn, Ala. and was an all-state selection at Auburn High School.

Thomas Greaney – Finished his career at Albany playing in 41 games and tallied 73 receptions for 983 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns…His best season was during his senior year when finished the year with 50 receptions for 693 yards and nine scores…Made All-CAA First Team selection in 2022…Native of Bedford, Mass. And attended Lawrence Academy, where he played two years of football and basketball…Majored in business at Albany.

Hassan Hall – Spent time with Louisville (2018-21) before transferring to Georgia Tech for his final year of eligibility…Appeared in 12 games and made six starts on the season as Georgia Tech’s leading rusher in 2022. Hall finished the year with 521 rushing yards and one touchdown on 116 carries…Played 42 games at Louisville and amassed 3,843 all-purpose yards (1,299 rushing, 175 receiving, 2,369 kickoff return) and 13 touchdowns (11 rushing, two kickoff return) in his four seasons with the Cardinals…Native of Atlanta, Ga. and attended Maynard Jackson High School…Graduated from Louisville in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in communication. Pursued graduate studies in history, technology and society at Georgia Tech.

Ronnie Hickman – Spent four years with the Ohio State program (2019-22) and played in 31 games, starting at safety for the final 26 games of his career (all 13 games in both 2021 and 2022)…Recorded 158 tackles, one sack, three picks, seven passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles…Earned second-team All-America honors by the Associated Press in 2022 after a 53-tackle season that included an interception and seven PBUs…Was one of the top defensive players on the team in 2021 and was named second-team all-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media…Led the team in tackles in 2021 with 100, including 54 solo stops, and in interceptions with two…Became the first Buckeye in six years with 100 or more tackles in a season (Raekwon McMillan, 102 in 2015)…Graduated in December 2022 with his degree in human development and family sciences…Native of South Orange, N.J. and attended DePaul Catholic High School.

Jeremiah Martin – Played in 56 games between Texas A&M (2018-20) and Washington (2021-22) with 64 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles…Earned 2022 All-Pac-12 First Team, 2022 All-Pac-12 First Team (Associated Press) and 2022 All-Pac-12 Second Team (Phil Steele)…Voted a team captain in 2022…Started all 13 games in his final collegiate season at Washington and finished fourth in the Pac-12 in sacks with 8.5…Native of San Bernardino, Calif. and attended Cajon High School…Didn’t play football before his sophomore year of high school.

Tanner McCalister – Played his final collegiate year at Ohio State (2022) after transferring from Oklahoma State (2018-21)…A two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree…Posted 108 tackles, four picks and eight pass breakups in his career…Played in and started in 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2022 after playing in 41 games and starting 23 times as an Oklahoma State Cowboy…Totaled 24 tackles and a team-best three interceptions plus one pass break-up in 2022…Graduated from Oklahoma State in December of 2021 with his degree in finance…Native of Rockwall, Texas and attended Rockwall-Heath High School.

Lonnie Phelps – Appeared in 42 games with 14 starts over four-year collegiate career and tallied 114 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass breakup…His team-high seven sacks in 2022 were tied for the second most in the Big 12. Had a three performance that marked the most by a Jayhawk in a single game since 2016…Spent first three years of college at Miami (Oh.) from 2019-21 before transferring to Kansas for his final season in 2022…Earned All-Big 12 Second Team in 2022, Second Team All-MAC in 2021, and Third Team All-MAC in 2020…Hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and prepped at Mount Healthy High School.

Charlie Thomas III – Appeared in 54 games (31 starts) at Georgia Tech (2018-22), tallying 313 tackles, 10 sacks, four interceptions, five passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries…Earned 2022 Second-Team All-ACC (Associated Press), 2022 Third-Team All-ACC and 2021 Honorable Mention All-ACC…Appeared in all 12 games, making 10 starts at linebacker in 2022…Racked up 112 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, which he returned for a total of 114 yards…Was one of only two NCAA Division I FBS players since 2000 with at least 112 tackles, 10.5 TFL, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a regular season (TCU’s Paul Dawson in 2014)…Graduated from Georgia Tech in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration…Pursuing graduate studies in history, technology and society…Plans to go to graduate school to pursue an MBA…Native of Thomasville, Ga. And attended Thomasville High School.