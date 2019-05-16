Browns Sign RB D’Ernest Johnson

Orlando Apollos running back D'Ernest Johnson (22) runs the football against the Memphis Express during an AAF football game, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed RB D’Ernest Johnson. To make room on the roster, the team waived RB L.J. Scott.

Johnson, 5-10, 208 pounds, is officially in his first year out of South Florida.

He spent last season as a member of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football league and finished the year ranked third in the league in rushing with 372 yards on 64 carries and two scores.

Johnson played at USF from 2014-17 and became the program’s all-time leader in all-purpose yardage (4,186), including 1,796 rushing yards.

Additionally, he set school records for a running back with 73 receptions for 909 yards and scored 29 overall touchdowns. Johnson is a native of Immokalee, Fla.