Browns Tender Four Players; Release S Morgan Burnett
The Cleveland Browns have tendered restricted free agent RB Kareem Hunt (second round) and exclusive rights free agents TE Pharaoh Brown, RB Dontrell Hilliard and WR KhaDarel Hodge. In addition, the team has terminated the contract of S Morgan Burnett.
In eight games last year, Hunt recorded 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added 37 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown.
Brown started six of his nine games and had two receptions for 27 yards.
Hilliard led the Browns in kickoff (421) and punt (107) return yards. He rushed for 49 yards with two touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 92 yards.
Hodge appeared in all 16 games and led the team with 13 special teams tackles. He added four receptions for 76 yards.
Burnett started eight games last season and totaled 41 tackles, two sacks, one interception and two passes defensed. He suffered an Achilles injury and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 19.