Browns To Cut Cade York, Trade For Kicker

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

After a poor preseason performance, the Cleveland Browns have waived disgruntled placekicker Cade York.

The Browns then announced they have traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Hopkins is entering his 10th NFL season out of Florida State.

Originally a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Hopkins has appeared in 109 career games with the Commanders (2015-21) and Chargers (2021-22).

He has converted 190 of 224 field goal attempts (84.8%) and 221 of 234 extra points (94.4%) for 791 total points.

Last season, he connected on 9 of 10 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs in five games with the Chargers before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

He was named the Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career following a four field goal performance, including a 39-yard game-winner during Week 6 in 2022