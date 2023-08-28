Browns To Cut Cade York, Trade For Kicker
After a poor preseason performance, the Cleveland Browns have waived disgruntled placekicker Cade York.
The Browns then announced they have traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Hopkins is entering his 10th NFL season out of Florida State.
Originally a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Hopkins has appeared in 109 career games with the Commanders (2015-21) and Chargers (2021-22).
He has converted 190 of 224 field goal attempts (84.8%) and 221 of 234 extra points (94.4%) for 791 total points.
Last season, he connected on 9 of 10 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs in five games with the Chargers before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
He was named the Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career following a four field goal performance, including a 39-yard game-winner during Week 6 in 2022