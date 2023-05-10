“Buddy Holly” Wins Westminster Best in Show

You’d think you’d seen it all after 145 years, but a petit basset griffon Vendeen named Buddy Holly won Best In Show last night at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the first time the breed has ever taken home the top award. Buddy’s owner and trainer Janice Hayes said, “I have dreamed of this since I was nine years old,” and added that Buddy was a perfect show dog, saying “nothing bothers him.” A Pekingese named Rummie finished second, with Cider the English setter coming in third. Beth Sweigart, the judge solely responsible for picking the Best in Show, was sequestered in isolation yesterday so she wouldn’t know which dogs had won their group.