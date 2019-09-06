Can GlenOak pull the upset?
You gotta love it as we head into the second week of High School Football, and we have our 2nd Rivalry Game of the season….Massillon hosting Glenoak!!
Friday Night at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium will be the 11th Meeting between the Tigers and the Golden Eagles, and The One…The Only 1480 WHBC has broadcast every game of this rivalry! Statistics….already tossed them out the window. Whatever fell on the floor went to the shredder. However, I did save one little nugget…..In 6 of the previous 10 meetings the games have been decided by 3 points or less. In each of those battles the losing team failed to score in the 4th quarter. Nuff said
Week 1 vs ST.V..…for all the banter and expectations of the Massillon Offense it did not disappoint. They are explosive by land or air. And a defense that at times can be stellar. The mantra in Tiger town…..1 down ….14 to go. The Golden Eagles are coming off their worst season ever. However, what better way to kick off 2019 than with a win over South Bend. The Glenoak mantra…..effort, focus, maturity, restoration….just one game at a time.
So, buckle up for this collision! Both Beau Balderson and Nate Moore know that game 1 is history, and the focus is before you on Friday Night. From my perspective in the booth….what can be better than a Week 2 Rivalry. Somebody will soar….somebody will roar! See y’all On the Radio!