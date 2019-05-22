      Weather Alert

Canton Health Commission Talks Measles and the Hepatitis A Outbreak with Gary Rivers

Gary Rivers
May 22, 2019 @ 1:06pm

Jim Adams, Canton Health Commissioner, and Epidemiologist, Amanda Archer were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about two important health issues facing area residents.

A series of measles cases in the United States has led to fear and uncertainty in some communities. Has it arrived in Canton?

And..

ODH has declared a statewide community outbreak of hepatitis A after observing an increase in cases linked to certain risk factors since the beginning of 2018.  Outbreaks of hepatitis A are occurring in several states across the U.S., including neighboring states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

Listen to Health Commissioner Jim Adams & Amanda Archer

Popular Posts
Investigation Into Tainted Food Served To Teachers
2 days ago
Canton Police Investigating Overnight Homicide
5 hours ago
Six from Akron Get Federal Prison for Bringing Meth to Town
1 day ago
Heavily Traveled Ramps Closing For Repairs
2 days ago
Massillon Students Witness, Report On History Being Made
2 days ago