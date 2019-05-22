Canton Health Commission Talks Measles and the Hepatitis A Outbreak with Gary Rivers
Jim Adams, Canton Health Commissioner, and Epidemiologist, Amanda Archer were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about two important health issues facing area residents.
A series of measles cases in the United States has led to fear and uncertainty in some communities. Has it arrived in Canton?
And..
ODH has declared a statewide community outbreak of hepatitis A after observing an increase in cases linked to certain risk factors since the beginning of 2018. Outbreaks of hepatitis A are occurring in several states across the U.S., including neighboring states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.