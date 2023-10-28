Canton Man Rescued From Fire Dies From Injuries

A 71-year old Canton man who was pulled from a late night fire on Thursday and rushed to the hospital has died from his injuries.

Canton Fire officials say Ronald Mikes passed away at the hospital yesterday afternoon. The fire started in the basement of an apartment building on Trinity Place NW around 11:45. Two other people were rescued from 2nd floor windows as smoke filled the entire building. No word on what started the fire but they do believe it began in the living room of the basement apartment where Mikes was. They continue to investigate.