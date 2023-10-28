News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Rescued From Fire Dies From Injuries

By Pam Cook
October 28, 2023 7:33AM EDT
Share
Canton Man Rescued From Fire Dies From Injuries
Courtesy Canton Fire Department

A 71-year old Canton man who was pulled from a late night fire on Thursday and rushed to the hospital has died from his injuries.
Canton Fire officials say Ronald Mikes passed away at the hospital yesterday afternoon. The fire started in the basement of an apartment building on Trinity Place NW around 11:45. Two other people were rescued from 2nd floor windows as smoke filled the entire building. No word on what started the fire but they do believe it began in the living room of the basement apartment where Mikes was. They continue to investigate.

More about:
Canton
fatal
fire

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Watch Massillon-McKinley Live!
3

Large Fire Just Outside Minerva
4

What to Know Before Attending the Massillon at McKinley Game Saturday
5

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE