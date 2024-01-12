Canton PD Investigation to be Featured on Discovery Program

The Canton Police Department will be featured in an upcoming episode of the show “Real Time Crime” on Investigation Discovery. The episode will detail the homicide of twenty-six-year-old Tiara Burch in January, 2022, and the subsequent investigation. Officers arrested Jamal Bullock and Aja Lindsey, both of Canton, in that case.

Chief John Gabbard says it is his hope this media opportunity will allow the community to recognize the exceptional work Canton Police officers do every day. Cheif Gabbard also said while he thinks it is important that their great response is recognized, it can never overshadow the tragedy of a life lost to violence. His condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Burch, as the airing of this episode must be difficult for them.

The episode will air on Investigation Discovery Network on Tuesday, January 23rd at 9PM.