News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton PD Investigation to be Featured on Discovery Program

By Pam Cook
January 12, 2024 11:04AM EST
Share
Canton PD Investigation to be Featured on Discovery Program
Courtesy Canton police

The Canton Police Department will be featured in an upcoming episode of the show “Real Time  Crime” on Investigation Discovery. The episode will detail the homicide of twenty-six-year-old Tiara Burch in January, 2022, and the subsequent investigation. Officers arrested Jamal Bullock and Aja  Lindsey, both of Canton, in that case. 

Chief John Gabbard says it is his hope this media opportunity will allow the community to  recognize the exceptional work Canton Police officers do every day.   Cheif Gabbard also said while he thinks it is important that their great  response is recognized, it can never overshadow the tragedy of a life lost to violence.  His condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Burch, as the airing of this episode  must be difficult for them.  

The episode will air on Investigation Discovery Network on Tuesday, January 23rd at 9PM. 

 

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s
3

Deadly Canton Fire Nets 23 to 28 1/2 Year Sentence
4

Legacy Stark County Company Gets New Name
5

Perry Man Arraigned in Death of Akron Woman