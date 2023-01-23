Canton Police Asking for Help in Solving Two Armed Robberies

Canton Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place last week and they are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect. They report:

On January 17th at approximately 07:45A.M. officers were dispatched to 3812 Cleveland Ave. N.W. (Bell Stores) reference to an Armed Robbery. Store representatives state that a black male dressed in a black hoody, grey pants, white shoes and wearing a black face mask approached the clerk, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he left the store and fled on foot in a northeast direction.

On January 18th at approximately 05:33A.M., the same subject entered 2535 Fulton Rd N.W. (Circle K), brandished a handgun and robbed the clerk at gun point. After receiving undisclosed cash, the subject left the store on foot in a north direction.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with any information in regards to these crimes are asked to contact Canton Police Detective M. Walker at (330) 438-4423. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police