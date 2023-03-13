Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES

The Canton Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect in the shooting death of a man found dead inside his running car on Friday.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male with long curly hair. The suspect has a large front neck tribal tattoo. The suspect left the scene driving a brown, gold or taupe colored Chevy Impala. (SEE BELOW) Stark County Crime Stoppers and the Canton Office of the F.B.I. are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330)

489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411

at www.cantonohio.gov/police