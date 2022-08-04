News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Canton’s Own Marion Motley is Home at the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Pam Cook
August 4, 2022 6:18AM EDT
The statue of football legend Marion Motley is now standing proud in Stadium Park – just down the hill from the steps of the Hall of Fame.
Park officials say it’s appropriate the statue is located in the gateway to Canton parks, to the Hall of Fame where Marion Motley was enshrined in 1968, and to McKinley High School, his alma mater where he played football. Take a look at the unveiling HERE:

 

