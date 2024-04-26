Cavs Embarrassed By Magic In Game 3 Loss
April 25, 2024 10:00PM EDT
The Magic destroyed the Cavaliers in game 3 of the NBA Playoffs in Orlando winning by 38 points, the final 121–83.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic offense, which shot 51 % from the field, with 31 points and 14 rebounds and Jalen Suggs added 24 points.
Cleveland’s dismal offense, shooting just 39% overall from the field and an even lower 23% from beyond the three-point arc, was led by Jarrett Allen who scored 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Caris LeVert added 15 points off the bench.
Cleveland has yet to crack the 100 point mark in the first 3 games of this series.
The only good news, the Cavs still lead the series 2 games to 1, with game 4 to be played Saturday afternoon in Orlando with a 1PM tip off right here on WHBC.
