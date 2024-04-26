Cavs Embarrassed By Magic In Game 3 Loss

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – APRIL 25: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic goes up for a shot against Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on April 25, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Magic destroyed the Cavaliers in game 3 of the NBA Playoffs in Orlando winning by 38 points, the final 121–83.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic offense, which shot 51 % from the field, with 31 points and 14 rebounds and Jalen Suggs added 24 points.

Cleveland’s dismal offense, shooting just 39% overall from the field and an even lower 23% from beyond the three-point arc, was led by Jarrett Allen who scored 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Caris LeVert added 15 points off the bench.

Cleveland has yet to crack the 100 point mark in the first 3 games of this series.

The only good news, the Cavs still lead the series 2 games to 1, with game 4 to be played Saturday afternoon in Orlando with a 1PM tip off right here on WHBC.