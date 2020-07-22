      Breaking News
DeWine Issues Statewide Mask Mandate

CDC Director Robert Redfield on CMN with Pam

Jon Bozeka
Jul 22, 2020 @ 12:48pm

Pam spoke with the Director of the CDC Dr. Robert Redfield. Listen to what he had to say.

LISTEN HERE

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire