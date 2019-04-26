Changes & Events at the JRC Learning Center
By Gary Rivers
Executive Director, Tom Thompson was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning.

The organization recently worked with the United Way of Great Stark County’s Young Leaders Society and the Timken Co’s Young Professionals Network and the Canton City Schools’ Cast Apprenticeship and Mentorship Program to improve the look and feel of their library.

The makeover took 50 volunteers four days to complete

As part of the makeover, JRC also partnered with the Stark County District Library to refresh the books available to the children.

