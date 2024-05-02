Cleveland Cavaliers WATCH PARTY Details HERE

The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding a Watch Party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tomorrow night when the team battles the Orlando Magic in Game 6.

General Admission Tickets are on-sale now for $5 with proceeds benefiting the Cavaliers Community Foundation supporting youth in Northeast Ohio.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse doors for the Game 6 Watch Party will open one hour prior to tipoff. Fans will watch the game live on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse HUMONGOTRON. Purchase tickets HERE: WATCH PARTY TICKETS HERE

Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump along with mascots Moondog and Sir CC will be in the House to get everyone pumped up to cheer on the Cavs!

Fans will get a high energy experience watching Game 6 on the HUMONGOTRON with player introduction videos, flames and in-game activations.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball skills challenges and free throws on the Cavaliers home court during pre-game. There will be photo opportunities, interactive games and fun-filled activities available to enjoy through the end of halftime.

FanFuel locations on the street level concourse will feature fan favorite game day food and beverages.

The Item of the Game for the Watch Party will be a $10 Basketball. Fans can also shop Cavs apparel and merchandise, including the 2024 Playoff Collection available at the Cavs team shop, Center Court, located inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop.