News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cleveland Cavaliers WATCH PARTY Details HERE

By Pam Cook
May 2, 2024 8:32AM EDT
Share
Cleveland Cavaliers WATCH PARTY Details HERE
WHBC

The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding a Watch Party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tomorrow night when the team battles the Orlando Magic in Game 6.

General Admission Tickets are on-sale now for $5 with proceeds benefiting the Cavaliers Community Foundation supporting youth in Northeast Ohio.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse doors for the Game 6 Watch Party will open one hour prior to tipoff. Fans will watch the game live on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse HUMONGOTRON.  Purchase tickets HERE:  WATCH PARTY TICKETS HERE

 Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump along with mascots Moondog and Sir CC will be in the House to get everyone pumped up to cheer on the Cavs!

  •  Fans will get a high energy experience watching Game 6 on the HUMONGOTRON with player introduction videos, flames and in-game activations.
  • Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball skills challenges and free throws on the Cavaliers home court during pre-game. There will be photo opportunities, interactive games and fun-filled activities available to enjoy through the end of halftime.
  • FanFuel locations on the street level concourse will feature fan favorite game day food and beverages.

 The Item of the Game for the Watch Party will be a $10 Basketball. Fans can also shop Cavs apparel and merchandise, including the 2024 Playoff Collection available at the Cavs team shop, Center Court, located inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges
3

Dead Dogs in Jackson Lead to Charges for Massillon Man
4

Canton Police Release Footage of Arrest Turned Deadly
5

Canton Man Takes Police on Lengthy Chase