Cleveland Cavaliers WATCH PARTY Details HERE
The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding a Watch Party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tomorrow night when the team battles the Orlando Magic in Game 6.
General Admission Tickets are on-sale now for $5 with proceeds benefiting the Cavaliers Community Foundation supporting youth in Northeast Ohio.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse doors for the Game 6 Watch Party will open one hour prior to tipoff. Fans will watch the game live on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse HUMONGOTRON. Purchase tickets HERE: WATCH PARTY TICKETS HERE
Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad Crump along with mascots Moondog and Sir CC will be in the House to get everyone pumped up to cheer on the Cavs!
- Fans will get a high energy experience watching Game 6 on the HUMONGOTRON with player introduction videos, flames and in-game activations.
- Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball skills challenges and free throws on the Cavaliers home court during pre-game. There will be photo opportunities, interactive games and fun-filled activities available to enjoy through the end of halftime.
- FanFuel locations on the street level concourse will feature fan favorite game day food and beverages.
The Item of the Game for the Watch Party will be a $10 Basketball. Fans can also shop Cavs apparel and merchandise, including the 2024 Playoff Collection available at the Cavs team shop, Center Court, located inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop.