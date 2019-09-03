Clevinger Named AL Pitcher Of The Month
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger walks in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Mike Clevinger of the Cleveland Indians has been voted the American League Pitcher of the Month for August.
Clevinger earned his first career Pitcher of the Month Award and is the first Indians hurler to take home monthly honors since Corey Kluber, who did so in June, August and September during his 2017 Cy Young Award-winning campaign.
Across six starts, compiled a perfect 5-0 record with 51 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 1.96 ERA over 36.2 innings pitched, while permitting 28 hits and one home run.