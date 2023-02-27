Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Canton

Kevin Hart is seen during rehearsals for the 88th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 28. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Hall of Fame Village today announces that Emmy and twice Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be bringing his Reality Check Tour to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, May 18, 2023. General on sale begins Friday March 3 at 10 am ET and can be purchased at hofvillage.com and kevinhartnation.com. The show will start at 7:30 pm.

“Kevin Hart’s incredible career and success as a comedian and actor make him the perfect fit for our world-class venue at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night of laughs and entertainment, and we encourage everyone to get their tickets early due to high demand,” said Mike Levy, HOFV President of Operations.

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue.

‘Reality Check’ was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 based on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased through hofvillage.com and kevinhartnation.com.