Congressman Tim Ryan discusses Jan 6th, gun violence and the open Ohio senate seat
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: U.S. Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH) delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
What are Tim Ryan’s thoughts on the Ohio senate seat coming open in 2022? What does he think about the recent surge in gun violence? Listen to his conversation with Jon below.