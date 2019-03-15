Do You Have this Turkey in your Freezer?

Butterball is recalling over 78,000 pounds of ground turkey due to concerns over potential salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to various packages of Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey as well as Kroger and Food Lion brand ground turkey. All recalled products have a sell-or-freeze-by date of 7/26/18 and an establishment number of EST. P-7345.

The nationwide recall was ordered after five people in two states were sickened by a salmonella strain that could be tied to the product. Consumers should throw the product out or return it to the store where it was bought for a refund.