Eddie Money passes away at 70
Eddie Money performs in The Pavilion at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on August 31, 2013 in Coconut Creek, FL (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
Popular singer-songwriter Eddie Money has passed away at the age of 70. His family writes in a statement that he died peacefully this morning. Songs such as “Baby Hold On”, “Two Tickets to Paradise”, and “Take Me Home Tonight” will forever live on in music lore and it soundtracked popular music in the 1980’s. Money had been suffering from stage 4 Esophageal Cancer.
