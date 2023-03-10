EP LATEST: Brown Meets With Residents, Farmers Getting Help

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, talks with East Palestine residents Jessica Conard, left, and Misti Allison, center, before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to examine protecting public health and the environment in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several East Palestine residents attended Thursday’s Senate committee hearing with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw.

Senator Sherrod Brown spoke to some of them.

There was a roundtable discussion with East Palestine area farmers on Thursday.

That meeting revealed plans by the Department of Agriculture and Ohio State University to test milk, eggs and plant materials.

The U.S. EPA is also developing a program to take soil samples.

And there’s some sign that aquatic life is returning to local streams impacted by the incident, with reports of fish in three of five creeks.

Also, contractors are cleaning culverts that lead into Sulphur Run near the crash site in East Palestine.

According to a governor’s office release, it’s believed part of the odor problem in the area is sediment in those pipes.

And the Health Assessment Clinic in the village reopens on Monday, with walk-in visits welcome.