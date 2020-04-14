Experienced Safety Karl Joseph Signs With Browns
(official Browns release)
Karl Joseph gives Browns a hard hitter, experience at safety
Former first-round pick joins a position group that will have a different look to it in 2020
By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer
The Browns added another new, experienced face inside their safety room with the signing of Karl Joseph.
Joseph, the former first-round pick out of West Virginia, comes to Cleveland after four seasons with the Raiders. He is the 13th addition to the roster since the start of the new league year.
Joseph started 41 games over four seasons in Oakland, including nine in an injury-shortened 2019 campaign. As he leapt to make a game-clinching interception Week 10 against the Chargers, Joseph suffered what would be a season-ending foot injury.
Joseph compiled 236 tackles over four seasons, including a career-best 79 in 2017, when he started all 15 games in which he appeared. According to ESPN Stats, Joseph was the only safety in the NFL to have at least 75 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. After compiling 60 tackles and an interception in his first season, Joseph was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team.
Joseph joins a Browns safety room that is set to have a new look to it in 2020. On top of the recent addition of veteran Andrew Sendejo, the group returns second-year players Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell.