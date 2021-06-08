      Weather Alert

FaceTime with an Android user? Sure can!

Pam Cook
Jun 8, 2021 @ 8:39am

Those without iPhones will soon be able to join Apple FaceTime calls. The tech giant has announced anybody, including Android and Windows users, will be able to join the calls sometime this fall. The call still needs to be started by somebody with an Apple device. Then, users will be given a unique web link to share with others to join the conversation. Apple says these calls will be just as private as other FaceTime calls because it’s end-to-end encrypted.

 

Source: CNBC

TAGS
android apple facetime iPad iPhone windows
