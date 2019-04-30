Fitness Guru Denise Austin on Gary Rivers Show

Fitness Expert Denise Austin is the AARP Wellness ambassador now, and introduced the Second Annual Fit & Fun Health Challenge.

In 2018, Denise and AARP launched the first Fit & Fun Health Challenge, an 8-week program encouraging consumers to grab a buddy and walk for 30 minutes a day. Entrants in the Challenge had a chance to win a spa getaway. The Challenge attracted over 82,000 participants, 45% of whom reported walking more than 5 times a week. 96% said they would join a similar program in the future.

This year, the Fit & Fun Health Challenge begins on May 1 and ends on June 30. website to enter

Gary asked Denise about her transformation into working with older Americans.

Denise Austin is a pioneer in the fitness industry who has sold more than 24 million exercise videos and DVDs, authored 12 books on fitness, and starred in the longest running fitness show in the history of television.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW