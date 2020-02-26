Free Beer? It’s not a leap!
FILE - In this March 11, 2015 file photo, newly-filled and sealed cans of Miller Lite beer move along on a conveyor belt, at the MillerCoors Brewery, in Golden, Colo. A federal judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup. U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors. Bud Light’s packaging says “No Corn Syrup” in bold letters. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Leap Day. FREE beer.
Miller Lite just announced that this Saturday, February 29th, they’re celebrating Leap Day by giving everyone a free 24-pack of beer. You just buy the case, send them your receipt, and they’ll refund the cost to you on PayPal.
By the way, this is the first time that Leap Day has fallen on a Saturday since 1992, so it’s the ideal Leap Day for drinking all 24 of those beers.