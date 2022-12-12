News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

From Gridiron to Hardwood – High School Hoops Broadcast Schedule HERE

By Pam Cook
December 12, 2022 1:44PM EST
Another season of high school basketball on 1480 WHBC and whbcsports.com

Stark County teams will make us proud once again – check out all the action with our great sports team of Dan Belford, Denny Kinkead, Billy Beebe and Bob Jeffries, Mark Miller and Frank Cilona.  Let’s GO!

1480 WHBC Radio Game on air and on whbc.com 

12/13 Tue – St. Thomas @ Massillon
12/20 Tue – Howland @ Louisville
12/30 Fri – Cardinal Mooney @ Jackson
12/31 Sat – Massillon @ McKinley
1/6 Fri – Massillon @ Hoover
1/10 Tuesday – McKinley @ Jackson
1/13 Fri – Perry @ Lake
1/14-1/15 – Hoover Classic – Games TBD
1/28 Sat – St. Thomas @ CCC
2/3 Fri – Hoover @ Louisville
2/10 Fri – Jackson @ Mckinley
2/14 Tue – Louisville @ Massillon
2/17 Fri – Boardman @ Lake

WHBCSports.com Stream Game
12/16 Fri – Green @ Lake
12/21 Wed – Green @ Massillon
12/27 Fri – Canton South @ Northwest
1/3 Tue – Lake @ Hoover
1/7 Sat – GlenOak @ CCC
1/10 Tue – Marlington @ Allliance
1/14 Sat – Ignatius @ Hoover
1/16 Mon – Perry @ Massillon
1/20 Fri – Jackson @ Hoover
1/25 Wed – Royal Knights Game (Dan/Denny/Billy)
2/3 Fri – McKinley @ Green
2/10 Fri – Hoover @ Perry
2/14 Tue – Medina @ Jackson

