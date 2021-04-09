Generational Trauma and George Floyd
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Protesters raise clenched fists during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Houses of Parliament on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
What is it like for the black community to relive the death of George Floyd? What is generational trauma? Listen to Jon’s conversation with Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, professor of history at Ohio State, where he teaches courses on Civil Rights & the Black Power Movement.