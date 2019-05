This might be the best thing Kraft has done for parents since they invented Easy Mac.

Kraft just announced that they’re going to pay for your babysitter on Mother’s Day, so you can get some time to relax.

They’ll reimburse you up to $100 if you submit your receipt for the babysitter you hire on Sunday at KraftMothersDayAway.com.

There’s a catch, though: They’re only reimbursing a total of $50,000, which is only 500 moms’ worth of $100 babysitting, so send in your receipt QUICK.