Girls Basketball District Seeds Announced
District seeds have been announced for girls basketball.
D1 Perry District
- Jackson
- GlenOak
- New Philadelphia
- Hoover
- McKinley
- Louisville
- Kenmore-Garfield
- Lake
- Marietta
- Green
- Massillon
- Ellet
Perry was voted the 10 seed in the Ravenna district.
D2 Uniontown District
- Buchtel
- Northwest
- Marlington
- Norton
- Canton South
- Tallmadge
- Copley
- Field
- Triway
- Coventry
- Springfield
- Alliance
D3 Wooster District
- Tuslaw
- Waynedale
- Chippewa
- Smithville
- Loudonville
- Norwayne
- Mapleton
- Manchester
- Rittman
- Fairless
- Orrville
- Northwestern
D4 Norwayne District
- Dalton
- Lake Ridge Academy
- Columbia
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Cuyahoga Heights
- Kidron Central Christian
- East Canton
- Mogadore
- Hillsdale
- Lake Center Christian
- Open Door Christian
- Richmond Heights
- Our Lady of the Elms