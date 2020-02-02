      Weather Alert

Girls Basketball District Seeds Announced

Jon Bozeka
Feb 2, 2020 @ 3:23pm

District seeds have been announced for girls basketball.

D1 Perry District

  1. Jackson
  2. GlenOak
  3. New Philadelphia
  4. Hoover
  5. McKinley
  6. Louisville
  7. Kenmore-Garfield
  8. Lake
  9. Marietta
  10. Green
  11. Massillon
  12. Ellet

Perry was voted the 10 seed in the Ravenna district.

D2 Uniontown District

  1. Buchtel
  2. Northwest
  3. Marlington
  4. Norton
  5. Canton South
  6. Tallmadge
  7. Copley
  8. Field
  9. Triway
  10. Coventry
  11. Springfield
  12. Alliance

D3 Wooster District

  1. Tuslaw
  2. Waynedale
  3. Chippewa
  4. Smithville
  5. Loudonville
  6. Norwayne
  7. Mapleton
  8. Manchester
  9. Rittman
  10. Fairless
  11. Orrville
  12. Northwestern

D4 Norwayne District

  1. Dalton
  2. Lake Ridge Academy
  3. Columbia
  4. St. Thomas Aquinas
  5. Cuyahoga Heights
  6. Kidron Central Christian
  7. East Canton
  8. Mogadore
  9. Hillsdale
  10. Lake Center Christian
  11. Open Door Christian
  12. Richmond Heights
  13. Our Lady of the Elms
