Good Financial News for a Stark County Company

The Timken Company is reporting strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results.

In the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $60 million, versus net income of $29.2 million for the same period a year ago.

Looking at the entire year of 2018, net income was $302 million, compared to net income of $203 million a year ago.

President and CEO Richard Kyle says the company expects to see continued growth in 2019.

The Timken Company, headquartered in North Canton, is a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products.