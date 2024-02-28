Governor & First Lady Coming to Malvern

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will host a book reading at the Malvern Branch of the Carroll County District Library Thursday to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. First Lady DeWine is visiting the Malvern Branch to celebrate the fact that every eligible child in the Village of Malvern is receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will join First Lady DeWine at the book reading which is set for tomorrow at 10:00am.

Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled 399,726 kids, totaling 60% of eligible kids in Ohio. Ohio’s Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All Ohio children – from birth to age 5 – are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family by signing up here.