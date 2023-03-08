Great Tips To Shop Thrift Stores! Get a Bargain!

alpha media images

Thrift stores are great, especially if you’re there before everything’s been picked over. So when’s the BEST time to shop? Someone looked into it. Here’s what they found . . .

1. The best days to go are Mondays and Tuesdays. All stores are different, but that’s generally true. A lot of donations come in on Saturdays and Sundays, and then they restock the floor after the weekend. So early in the week is when a lot of their “new” stuff goes out.

2. Early in the day is even better. So, Monday and Tuesday mornings are best. That way, you’re the one who gets to pick through everything first.

3. Shop right after major holidays. Donations increase whenever people have extra days off work. So you’ll have more stuff to choose from.

4. Spring is the best time of year to shop. Once people start their spring cleaning, donations go through the roof. Spring starts on March 20th this year. So we’re heading into that sweet spot.