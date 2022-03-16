Guardian Home Opener Tickets on Sale Friday – with a Special Offer
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS ANNOUNCE OPENING DAY PUBLIC ONSALE; SPECIAL OPENING DAY OFFER
New Opening Day tickets will go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10AM ET All Opening Day purchasers, courtesy of Progressive, will receive a
complimentary Upper Reserved ticket to any April or May home game
Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced tickets for the Guardians new home opener against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10PM ET on Friday, April 15 will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18 at 10AM ET. Fans can purchase tickets online only at CLEGuardians.com/tickets.
To celebrate and thank the best fans in The Land, the Cleveland Guardians are partnering with Progressive to give every fan who purchases Opening Day tickets (including fans who already hold tickets to Opening Day on April 15) a complimentary ticket to any April or May home game (subject to availability).
The ‘Thank You’ ticket offer, courtesy of Progressive, is a one-for-one offer which means fans who purchase four tickets to Opening Day will receive four free tickets to redeem to one additional April or May home game. All tickets with this offer will be for Upper Reserved seats.
The Guardians new Home Opener will mark the first time in franchise history the Guardians have started a new campaign against a National League opponent. It will also mark just the fourth time in franchise history that Cleveland’s Home Opener will be under the lights with fans in the ballpark (2020 was a night game) – the first time since 1995.