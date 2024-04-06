News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Guardians Ace Shane Bieber To Have Season Ending Elbow Surgery

By Brian Novak
April 6, 2024 11:32AM EDT
Official Guardians Release…

Following his first start in Oakland and subsequent start in Seattle on April 2, Shane Bieber experienced a recurrence of medial right elbow pain. This recurrence of symptoms prompted further medical due diligence, including imaging and evaluation by our team physicians.  Imaging and evaluations confirmed the presence of a re-injury to Shane’s proximal ulnar collateral ligament.  Additional medical opinions from leading sports medicine physicians, Drs. Keith Meister and Neal ElAttrache, confirmed the diagnosis.

Given the recurrence of symptoms following an extended period of rest and rehabilitation during the 2023 season and subsequent off-season, surgical reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament has been recommended. We are in the process of coordinating surgery with Dr. Meister in Dallas.

