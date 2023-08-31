Guardians Claim Three On Waivers From Angels

Official Guardians Release

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following transactions:

Cleveland Guardians awarded waiver claims on Los Angeles Angels RHP LUCAS GIOLITO, RHP REYNALDO LÓPEZ and LHP MATT MOORE.

Designated RHP PEYTON BATTENFIELD & C ERIC HAASE for assignment.

Remaining moves affecting the active Major League roster will be made upon player report dates.

Giolito, 29, has spent the majority of his career with the Chicago White Sox, posting a career mark of 60-58 with a 4.35 ERA in 174 games/172 starts (983.0IP, 856H, 475ER, 1038SO, .232 avg).

He has split the 2023 season between Chicago-AL and the Los Angeles Angels, posting a combined mark of 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA In 27 starts (76ER/153.2IP), last pitched on 8/28). He is currently seventh in the AL in strikeouts (165) and 10th in batting average against (.238). He was Washington’s first round pick (16th overall) in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Harvard-Westlake HS (LA, CA) and was acquired by the White Sox in Dec. 2016 along with López before being shipped to the Angels on July 26 (also with López). He was an AL All-Star in 2019, finishing the year 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 starts (228SO).

López, 29, owns a career Major League record of 38-49 with a 4.39 ERA in 229 games/97 starts with Washington, Chicago-AL and Los Angeles-AL since debuting in 2016. Also splitting the season between the White Sox and Angels, the San Pedro de Macoris, DR native has fashioned a 3.93 ERA (24ER/55.0IP) with 71 strikeouts and 30 walks, along with an 11.6 SO/9. Over his last 37 outings dating back to May 14, he has posted a 2.09 ERA (9ER/38.2IP) with 47 strikeouts while limiting hitters to a .180 average (25-for-139), including an 11-game, 13.0-inning scoreless streak from June 27-August 3.

Moore, 34, is in his 13th Major League season, appearing in 309 MLB games with Tampa Bay (2011-16), San Francisco (2016-17), Texas (2018), Detroit (2019), Fukuoka (2020), Philadelphia (2021), Texas (2022) and Los Angeles-AL (2023). The 6-3 lefty has split his career between a starter and reliever (268G/164GS), holding a career 65-63 record with a 4.38 ERA (528ER/1085.2IP). He has solely been a reliever since 2022, appearing in 104 games between Texas and Los Angeles-AL, posting a combined ERA of 2.21 over the two seasons (29ER/118.0IP). Has spent the 2023 season in relief with the Angels, going 4-1 with a 2.66ERA (14R/13ER, 44.0IP) with 49 strikeouts in 41 games. The St. Petersburg, Florida native has led the Halos in ERA this season, holding opponents to a .208 average against.