Guardians Opening Day Start Time Announced

OFFICIAL GUARDIANS RELEASE

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase Cleveland Guardians single game tickets for all 81 home games of the 2024 regular season, including the home opener on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox, on 216 Day (February 16) at 10AM ET on CLEGuardians.com/tickets.

For Cleveland’s Home Opener on April 8, gates will open at 2pm with the first pitch planned for 5:10pm. The City of Cleveland anticipates significant traffic on April 8 related to the total solar eclipse impacting Northeast Ohio. The Club encourages fans to plan accordingly and utilize RTA public transportation wherever possible.

TICKET ONSALE

Single game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on 216 Day – Friday, February 16 at 10AM ET on CLEGuardians.com/tickets. All tickets for the 2024 season will be mobile entry and fans will utilize the Ballpark app to enter Progressive Field.

*Due to renovations of the ballpark, the Box Office will no longer be an option for fans to purchase tickets. All tickets need to be purchased digitally.

2024 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

The Guardians 2024 promotional schedule will feature four bobbleheads, three jerseys, eight Free Shirt Fridays, and a number of new Guardians promotional items. Unique items this year consist of a Guardians Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Sugardale, a Belt Bag and a Lightweight Hoodie courtesy of Window World.

The lineup will also feature a post-game concert with DIESEL /Shaquille O’Neal presented by White Claw, nine Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights, 17 $2 Pregame in the District nights presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light, 13 Phantom fireworks nights, two Rock ‘N’ Blast dates, and eight Kids Fun Days.

The full promotional schedule can be found at CLEGuardians.com/promos and will be updated throughout the 2024 season (subject to change).

2024 SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGAES