Guardians Set Opening Day Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the composition of the 2024 Opening Day roster:

Selected the contracts of RHP Carlos Carrasco & RHP Tyler Beede from AAA Columbus.

Placed RHP Ben Lively (viral illness), RHP Xzavion Curry (viral illness), RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow inflammation) and LHP San Hentges (left middle finger inflammation) on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to March 25.

Placed INF Angel Martínez on the 10-day Injured List (right foot contusion, retro. 3/25).

Placed RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder inflammation) and RHP Trevor Stephan (right elbow surgery) on the 60-day Injured List.

Roster consists of 12 players acquired via the MLB Draft, seven through trades, six free agents (3 amateur, 3 Major/Minor) and one via waivers. The 40-man roster is at 40.

2024 Cleveland Guardians Opening Day Roster

# Pitchers (13) B/T

41 Allen, Logan R/L

58 Barlow, Scott R/R

46 Beede, Tyler R/R

28 Bibee, Tanner L/R

57 Bieber, Shane R/R

59 Carrasco, Carlos R/R

48 Clase, Emmanuel R/R

33 Gaddis, Hunter R/R

29 Herrin, Tim L/L

24 McKenzie, Triston R/R

49 Morgan, Eli R/R

52 Sandlin, Nick R/R

36* Smith, Cade R/R

44 Curry, Xzavion R/R (IL)

31 Hentges, Sam L/L (IL)

99 Karinchak, James R/R (IL)

39 Lively, Ben R/R (IL)

37 Stephan, Trevor R/R (IL)

32 Williams, Gavin R/R (IL)

# Catchers (3) B/T

6 Fry, David R/R

27 Hedges, Austin R/R

23 Naylor, Bo L/R

# Infielders (5) B/T

13 Arias, Gabriel R/R

0 Giménez, Andrés L/R

22 Naylor, Josh L/L

11 Ramírez, José S/R

4 Rocchio, Brayan S/R

79 Martínez, Angel S/R (IL)

# Outfielders (5) B/T

17 Brennan, Will L/L

2 Freeman, Tyler R/R

90 Florial, Estevan L/R

38 Kwan, Steven L/L

10 Laureano, Ramón R/R