Guardians Trade Pitcher Cal Quantrill

Official Guardians Release:

The Cleveland Guardians announced the following transaction:

Acquired C Kody Huff from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for RHP Cal Quantrill.

Huff, 22, was Colorado’s seventh round selection (206th overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft after a three-year career at Stanford, which included an All-Pac-12 selection in his 2022 junior season.

He spent the entire 2023 season with Single-A Fresno of the California League, batting .262 (77-for-294) with 14 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 36 RBI and 38 walks in 86 games (.357/.374/.731). Behind the plate, he caught 29 runners stealing, 3rd-most among California League catchers.

He was named the 2023 California League Defensive Catcher of the Year by Baseball America.

He was selected in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Scottsdale, Arizona’s Horizon High School before opting to attend Stanford.

Quantrill was designated for assignment on Tuesday (Nov. 14); the right-hander went 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA across 19 games/starts around a pair of stints on the Injured List in 2023, his fourth season with Cleveland after being acquired in a nine-player trade with San Diego in 2020.