Hall of Fame Village Announces Parking Plan for Large Ticketed Events

The Hall of Fame Village has created some plans for parking for all large, ticketed events at its Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, including the upcoming USFL Canton games.

Guests attending large, ticketed stadium events can park in designated guest lots, which include the UNITY, HONOR, RESPECT, and COURAGE lots (see map below). These parking lots will be available for cash-only transactions at the entrances, with a fee of $15 per vehicle. In addition to the designated guest lots, The Village is collaborating with local ride share services to encourage drop-off/pick up points in close proximity to campus, ensuring convenient transportation options for our guests.

Hall of Fame Village will also put a road closure plan in place to facilitate a smooth traffic flow during these large events. As part of this road closure plan, the following intersections around the campus will be closed four hours before the beginning of these large events:

At Helen and Harrison

At 17 th and Clarendon

and Clarendon At Clarendon and 21 st

On either side of intersection at Clearview and 21st

Barriers will be in place at the entrances to the Fan Engagement Zone and The Pro Football Hall of Fame Parking Lot. The Village is working closely with local law enforcement who will be managing residential street traffic around the campus to control traffic flow and minimize congestion.

Provided by HOFV