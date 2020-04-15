Hall Of Famer Willie Davis Has Passed
Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, poses for a 1963 photo. (AP Photo)
Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis passed away today at the age of 85.
Enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1981, Davis began his career with the Cleveland Browns (1958-59) before being trading to the Green Bay Packers in 1960 where he quickly became a defensive standout under Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi.
Davis played collegiate football at Grambling State University and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
The following is a statement from Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker:
“It is with great sadness that the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”
The Hall of Fame flag on the Museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Davis’ memory.