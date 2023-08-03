News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Hall of Famers Help to Make Home Special in Habitat’s “Dream Home Project” in Canton

By Pam Cook
August 3, 2023 7:33AM EDT
Habitat for Humanity

Spouses and partners of Pro Football Hall of Famers, as well as Hall of Famer Robert Brazile, were part of the Dream Home Project with Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, helping Habitat kids and their parents design their dream homes using arts and crafts while sharing their own thoughts about the power of home.

With a little creativity and some meaningful conversations parents were empowered and children were encouraged as they work to realize their dreams of having a decent place to call home. This event took place on August 2, from 1-3pm, at the Habitat for Humanity ministry offices at 1400 Raff Road SW, Canton.

 

 

