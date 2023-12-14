Happy Holidays Programing from WHBC

News-Talk 1480 WHBC is proud to bring you wonderful programing this holiday season! Please join us for special Christmas shows provided by Fox Radio News, our annual “An American Christmas” with Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller and more. Many of these shows are not only entertaining but give the hosts of WHBC a chance to spend time with their family and friends just like the holidays are meant for. Thank you for being a part of our every day…all year long! We couldn’t do it without you! Here’s to a wonderful 2024. (P.S. we are already planning for a spectacular 2025 — our 100th Anniversary!)

An American Christmas with Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller begins after the Cleveland Browns game on Christmas Eve and will continue all day Christmas Day. We’ll take a break from 10pm to 11pm for the Christ Presbyterian Church Cathedral Hour special Christmas Eve Service live from Downtown Canton.

SATURDAY, 12/22/23 FROM 9AM TO 10AM:

FOX NATION PRESENTS: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN –

This Christmas, join Comedian Tom Shillue, and the FOX Family, for a brand new holiday special FOX Nation Presents: The Great Christmas Showdown.

This hour-long special will feature your favorite FOX personalities as they debate some of the season’s most divisive topics – from annoying Christmas songs to ugly holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss these hilarious hot takes.

SATURDAY 12/22/23 FROM 10AM TO 11AM

LIVIN’ THE BREAM: THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS SPECIAL –

This Christmas, the Anchor of Fox News Sunday Shannon Bream, is hosting the Livin’ the Bream: The Spirit Of Christmas Special.

In this hour-long special Shannon is joined by fellow lovers of this miraculous holiday season as they celebrate the true spirit of Christmas, from the birth of Jesus Christ, the infamous journey of the wise men to how the holiday is enjoyed across the country today.

THURSDAY, 12/28/23 FROM 10AM TO NOON

SATURDAY, 12/30/23 FROM 9AM TO 11AM

MONDAY, 1/1/24 FROM 6AM TO 8AM

2023: A YEAR OF LIVING HISTORY –

2023 was a year of unprecedented events, the FOX News Audio team provides a two-hour special, 2023: A Year Of Living History, taking a look at the stories that made the past year…simply unforgettable.

FRIDAY, 12/29/23 FROM 10AM TO NOON

MONDAY, 1/1/24 FROM 8AM T0 10AM

FOX NEWS RUNDOWN STORIES OF THE YEAR 2023 –

A War in the Middle East, Chaos on Capitol Hill, a national debate over ‘wokeness’ and so much more! The Fox News Rundown Podcast was there diving deep into 2023’s most important events and issues. Listen this holiday season to the Fox News Rundown Stories of the Year, a two-hour special featuring the most impactful and entertaining interviews on Fox News Audio.