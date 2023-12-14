Have Santa’s Reindeer been Cleared to make the Trip? FIND OUT Here!
- The American Veterinary Medical Association says it has sent two doctors to the North Pole to examine Santa’s reindeer.
- At the end of the in-person exam, the doctors declared the 9 reindeer healthy and ready for the Christmas Eve journey around the world.
- AVMA President Rena Carlson explained, “While this may be an out-of-the-ordinary visit, ensuring that these magical and magnificent animals are fit for their important journey reflects the vital work veterinarians and their teams perform every day around the world to ensure the health and safety of animals and people.”
- Each reindeer’s fur was inspected for signs of lesions or parasites as well as their eyes, noses, legs, and hooves.
- Now that the examination has been completed, the AVMA issued a North Pole Certificate of Animal Export, allowing Santa to travel freely across the world and ensure his reindeer pose no threat to animal or public health.
