Head Football Coach Dan Reardon Leaving McKinley

CANTON – Canton McKinley Head Football Coach Dan Reardon resigned his coaching position today after four successful seasons at the helm.

Reardon, who led the bulldogs to two Federal League championships and four consecutive playoff appearances, will return to Youngstown Ursuline, where he had four consecutive state playoff appearances and won state titles in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Reardon was approved for three one-year contracts in August of 2018 to run through the 2021 season.”

At the time, former Superintendent Adrian Allison said the district typically only hires coaches one year at a time, but he wanted to secure both Reardon and head girls basketball coach Pam Davis for at least three years because of the success they’ve had on and off the field and court.

“We are disappointed that Coach Reardon has decided to leave Canton McKinley,” said CCSD Director of Sports, Recreation and Physical Education Sean Stranger. “His leadership and the respect he garnered with our student athletes will be missed. We wish him the best as he returns to Youngstown.”

“Coach Reardon has not only been successful on the field of competition, but more importantly has had a significant impact on the academic and social development of our student athletes,” said McKinley Campus Principal Thomas Hill. “We wish him and his entire family all the best, and thank them for their dedication to McKinley.”

The district will begin a search for a new head coach immediately.