Heggy’s Opening New Store at HOF Village

The Hall of Fame Village is announcing today that Heggy’s Nut Shop has signed a long-term lease agreement to become among the growing offerings at the HOFV Fan Engagement Zone located at 2101 Hall of Fame Way.

Heggy’s Nut Shop, a beloved brand known throughout Stark County for its premier-quality snacks, will open the new store this summer. Serving its hallmark fresh-roasted nuts and Ben Heggy’s® fine chocolates for over seventy-three years, the family-owned business aims to honor its history while introducing new and exciting flavors and textures to its offerings that are unique to their Village store. Visitors will be able to stop by and enjoy the famous nuts and chocolates while at the Fan Engagement Zone and for their trip home.

“Hall of Fame Village is developing our Fan Engagement Zone as an active hub for fans to have fun, dine, and socialize, and the addition of Heggy’s Nut Shop fits seamlessly into this vision. We look forward to welcoming Heggy’s Nut Shop as a part of our dynamic venue and to our guests relishing these hometown treats,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations at HOFV.

“The family is thrilled to bring their experience to Hall of Fame Village and be part of the growing retail community there. Our new store is going to be a great place for people of all ages to enjoy our fresh roasted nuts, chocolates, and a variety of other snacks, while creating memories with their families and friends,” said Erik Linn, President of Heggy’s Nut Shop.

Hall of Fame Village previously celebrated the openings of the sports-themed Build-A-Bear and Visit Canton Welcome Center at the Fan Engagement Zone. Heggy’s Nut Shop is the latest addition, which will be joined by Don Shula’s American Kitchen, Brew Kettle with Topgolf Swing Suites, Pizza Oven, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce’s Smoosh Cookies in building out an exciting guest experience at this venue.