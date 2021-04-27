Here are the Top 10 jobs that make the most Tips
woman with cash
If you’re sick of only getting paid every two weeks, the jobs website Zippia posted a list of the ten jobs that make the most TIPS. You can probably guess what #1 is. But here are all ten . . .
1. Servers. Tips are still how they make most of their money.
2. Food delivery drivers. There are a ton of jobs now because of COVID.
3. Babysitters and nannies. A lot of people tip on top of their hourly.
4. Uber and Lyft drivers. And obviously taxi drivers still exist in some spots.
5. Bartenders. The general rule is $1 per drink, or 20% of your total tab.
6. Doormen. They can make a lot around the holidays.
7. Golf caddies. They can get $50 per player. Or more if it’s a really nice course.
8. DJs at parties. For song requests, especially if they put a tip jar out.
9. Hotel employees. Remember what hotels are? It’s been a while.
10. Hairdressers and beauticians. Most people tack on a decent tip.