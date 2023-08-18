Hey Teachers! Some Deals for YOU

Sonic Is Giving Free Food To Teachers For Back To School: Sonic is determined that teachers will start the new school year on the right foot. From August 21st through the 25th, educators can get free food the entire week by signing up for Sonic’s Teacher’s Circle on its app. The deals for the week:

Monday – A free large drink or slush

Tuesday – A free breakfast entrée

Wednesday – A free small cold brew

Thursday – A free medium tots or fries

Friday – A free cheeseburger

Kim Lewis, the Vice President of Brand Experience for Sonic, says it’s their way to give a token of appreciation to teachers.