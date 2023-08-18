Hey Teachers! Some Deals for YOU
August 18, 2023 6:35AM EDT
Sonic Is Giving Free Food To Teachers For Back To School: Sonic is determined that teachers will start the new school year on the right foot. From August 21st through the 25th, educators can get free food the entire week by signing up for Sonic’s Teacher’s Circle on its app. The deals for the week:
- Monday – A free large drink or slush
- Tuesday – A free breakfast entrée
- Wednesday – A free small cold brew
- Thursday – A free medium tots or fries
- Friday – A free cheeseburger
Kim Lewis, the Vice President of Brand Experience for Sonic, says it’s their way to give a token of appreciation to teachers.
- AND….interested in going on a CRUISE?
- Margaritaville at Sea is offering $49 cruises for teachers and others who serve the community.
- From now through August 28, 2023, teachers, support staff, and employees can book a cruise for two to the Bahamas on Margaritaville at Sea for just $49.
- This offer is for an inside cabin with the option to upgrade to an ocean view.
- The deal is good on three-day cruises to the Bahamas that sail by November 15, 2023.
- The offer also applies to U.S. military service members, police, fire, EMS personnel, and government healthcare workers
