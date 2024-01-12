News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

High Winds Limit Ohio Turnpike Travel

By Pam Cook
January 12, 2024 12:06PM EST
Courtesy Ohio Turnpike

Ahead of an expected winter storm – with high winds and snow – the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 12 a.m. EST, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, to 6 p.m. EST, Jan. 13, 2024.

High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled:

  • All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);
  • Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;
  • All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;
  • All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and
  • All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

  • The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

    • Self-propelled motor homes;
    • Low-profile trailers;
    • Fold-down camper trailers;
    • Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;
    • Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;
    • Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;
    • Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;
    • Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;
    • Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;
    • Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;
    • two-axle buses less than 40 feet; and
    • Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.

    The travel restriction on the Ohio Turnpike will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the weather event

