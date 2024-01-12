High Winds Limit Ohio Turnpike Travel

Ahead of an expected winter storm – with high winds and snow – the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 12 a.m. EST, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, to 6 p.m. EST, Jan. 13, 2024.

High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled: